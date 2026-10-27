Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
St. Vincent Performs 'Smoking Section' on Fallon
The performance gave the musical guest slot over to a single song from the artist's catalog.
St. Vincent appeared as the musical guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing her song "Smoking Section" for the NBC program's studio audience.
The segment placed St. Vincent in the show's musical guest slot, a recurring feature of the program hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The performance centered entirely on the one track, with the artist and her band delivering "Smoking Section" as the night's featured musical segment.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, with full episodes available for streaming on Peacock.
The appearance gave St. Vincent a national television platform to present the song in a live performance setting, with the segment standing alone as the focus of her time on the program.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode