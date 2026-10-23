Kristen Bell Recounts Zombie Attack on Her Halloween Hayride

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Kristen Bell recalled a Halloween party hayride that was ambushed by zombie actors hired by her neighbor during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Bell walked host Jimmy Fallon through the surprise attack, giving his audience a detailed account of how the stunt unfolded during the holiday gathering.

Bell also discussed her husband's cereal obsession during the sit-down, offering Fallon's audience a lighter personal anecdote alongside the Halloween story. The conversation gave viewers a mix of domestic detail and holiday chaos from Bell's own account.

Beyond the hayride story, Bell gave her advice for watching Season 3 of Nobody Wants This, previewing the upcoming installment of the series for Fallon's audience. She offered specifics on how viewers should approach the new season as part of the wide-ranging conversation.

The appearance mixed the zombie anecdote with Bell's domestic life and her comments on the new season, giving a full picture of the conversation that aired on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 17 Hrs 23 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone