Kristen Bell Recounts Zombie Attack on Her Halloween Hayride
The actress also discussed her husband's cereal habit and what to expect from the new season of her Netflix series.
Kristen Bell recalled a Halloween party hayride that was ambushed by zombie actors hired by her neighbor during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Bell walked host Jimmy Fallon through the surprise attack, giving his audience a detailed account of how the stunt unfolded during the holiday gathering.
Bell also discussed her husband's cereal obsession during the sit-down, offering Fallon's audience a lighter personal anecdote alongside the Halloween story. The conversation gave viewers a mix of domestic detail and holiday chaos from Bell's own account.
Beyond the hayride story, Bell gave her advice for watching Season 3 of Nobody Wants This, previewing the upcoming installment of the series for Fallon's audience. She offered specifics on how viewers should approach the new season as part of the wide-ranging conversation.
The appearance mixed the zombie anecdote with Bell's domestic life and her comments on the new season, giving a full picture of the conversation that aired on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.
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