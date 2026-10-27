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Joe Keery Recalls Bathroom Incident During OTHER DESERT CITIES

The actor also discussed rehearsing lines on tour and performing in a high school production of Dangerous Liaisons.

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Joe Keery recounted an audience member's bathroom incident that occurred during a performance of the Broadway play Other Desert Cities while appearing on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Keery walked host Jimmy Fallon through the moment, giving the audience a detailed account of what happened during the show.

During the conversation, Keery also discussed practicing his lines for Other Desert Cities while on tour, offering Fallon's audience a look at his preparation process for the production. He additionally spoke about starring in a high school production of Dangerous Liaisons, giving viewers a glimpse into his earlier theatrical experience before his stage and screen career.

The sit-down mixed Keery's account of the bathroom incident with his recollections of touring with Other Desert Cities and his high school theater work, giving Fallon's audience a range of personal stories from across his acting background.

Keery's appearance focused on these three anecdotes, with the bathroom incident serving as the centerpiece of the conversation alongside his memories of rehearsing on tour and performing as a student actor.

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