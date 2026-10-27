Billy Crystal, Joe Keery, St. Vincent Team Up for Password

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Billy Crystal teamed up with host Jimmy Fallon to take on Joe Keery and St. Vincent in a game of Password during a recent episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The segment put the two pairs against each other as they tried to guess target words based on single-word clues given by their partners.

The game show format, based on the classic television game, had Crystal and Fallon working as one team while Keery and St. Vincent formed the other, each pair attempting to outscore the other across the rounds of play.

The segment aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC, with full episodes available for streaming on Peacock.

The game brought together guests from different corners of entertainment, pairing Crystal's screen career with Keery's acting work and St. Vincent's music background in a single competitive segment built entirely around the word-guessing format.

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