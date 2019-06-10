Sophia Lillis to Lead Cast of I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS for Netflix

Netflix has announced the cast of its new supernatural coming of age series, I Am Not Okay With This. From Jonathan Entwistle, creator/director of The End of the F***ing World and the producers of Stranger Things comes new series I Am Not Okay With This based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel. I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story, following a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and... mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken from deep within her.

SOPHIA LILLIS (It, It Chapter Two, Sharp Objects) will play "Sydney." Sydney is awkward and smart with a dry, witty, sardonic sense of humor. Like many teenagers, she hates high school, doesn't get along with her mom, and her best friend has a boyfriend she abhors. Though she views herself as painfully average, she is far from it, as she discovers she has telekinetic powers which may prove to be problematic.

WYATT OLEFF (It, It Chapter Two, Guardians of the Galaxy, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 2) will play "Stanley Barber." Adorably awkward but cool with it, Stanley is Sydney's neighbor and the polar opposite of a jock. He's "the geek who is not cool, only he is cool by being uncool." He has a slightly awkward self-confidence that is well beyond his years.

SOFIA BRYANT (The Good Wife, The Code) will play "Dina." Dina is Sydney's effervescent, happy, pretty, loud and funny, badass best friend. Unfortunately, Dina has a boyfriend - a super jock who Sydney hates - and Sydney worries he's going to take her away.

KATHLEEN ROSE PERKINS (Episodes, You're The Worst) will play "Maggie." Maggie is Sydney's mother who works long hours at the local diner and has been raising her two kids on her own since the death of her husband. Exhausted and still grieving but unable to talk about it, she has a strained relationship with Sydney.

AIDAN WOJTAK-HISSONG (The Mission, Falling Water) will play "Liam." Liam is Sydney's 10-year-old brother, who radiates a kinetic sort of wonder, the kind of genuine "go" at life that tends to fade after puberty. He's a neat, artistic kid with an innocent way about him, and he adores his big sister.

RICHARD ELLIS will play "Brad Lewis." Brad is the All-American GOLDEN BOY (sweet, polite, confident, popular, the coolest jock) and Dina's boyfriend. But as Sydney sees it, he's "an epic douchebag".





