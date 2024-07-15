Sony to Release Brian De Palma's BODY DOUBLE on 4K Ultra HD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has detailed the upcoming 4K release of Brian De Palma's 1984 cult film Body Double. The limited edition Steelbook will hit shelves on September 24th.

Body Double is a spine-tingling look at voyeurism and sexuality from the modern master of suspense. Jake Scully (Craig Wasson), an unemployed actor, is asked to house-sit at a luxurious hillside apartment. As a bonus, the home offers Jake a telescopic peek into the bedroom of Gloria Revelle (Deborah Shelton), who performs an arousing striptease. When Jake discovers another man is also spying on Gloria, he begins an obsessive surveillance of her. Soon a grisly murder leads him into the world of X-rated ﬁlm where he meets adult film star Holly Body (Melanie Grifﬁth), who is a key to the crime. De Palma has created a gripping adult thriller of eroticism and horror!

The feature is presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and features English Dolby Atmos audio.

Special Features:

NEWLY ADDED: Archival EPK Interviews with Brian De Palma, Craig Wasson and Melanie Griffith

NEWLY ADDED: Frankie Goes to Hollywood "Relax" Music Video (BODY DOUBLE Version)

4 Featurettes:

The Seduction

The Setup

The Mystery

The Controversy

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

