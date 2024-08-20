Sony Pictures Classics to Release THE ROOM NEXT DOOR in Select Cities This December

Sony Pictures Classics has announced that they will release THE ROOM NEXT DOOR, Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature film, in New York and Los Angeles on December 20, 2024, before expanding to select cities on Christmas Day. The film, starring Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, and John Turturro, will then open in theaters nationwide in January 2025.

Produced by Almodóvar’s El Deseo, THE ROOM NEXT DOOR is a highly anticipated title going into this year’s fall festival season, with the film set to screen at Venice, Toronto, and as the Centerpiece selection at the 62nd New York Film Festival. This marks Almodóvar’s 15th New York Film Festival selection and 9th gala presentation, having premiered numerous Sony Pictures Classics titles there since 1988, including WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, ALL ABOUT MY MOTHER, BAD EDUCATION, VOLVER, TALK TO HER, PAIN AND GLORY, and PARALLEL MOTHERS, among others.

The film follows Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton), who were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine. Ingrid went on to become an autofiction novelist while Martha became a war reporter, and they were separated by the circumstances of life. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. Watch the new teaser trailer below:

Photo credit: © El Deseo, photograph by Iglesias Mas.