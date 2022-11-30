Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
Hosted by Carly Pearce, “CMA Country Christmas” airs Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9/8c on ABC.
Get ready to deck the halls with "CMA Country Christmas" airing THURSDAY, DEC. 8, at 9/8c on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+. The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season.
Carly Pearce hosts and performs ("Here Comes Santa Claus" and "Man With The Bag") during the festive special. In addition to Pearce, THE LINEUP includes Steven Curtis Chapman ("Precious Promise"), Dan + Shay ("Officially Christmas" and "Holiday Party"), Scotty McCreery ("Holly Jolly Christmas"), Maren Morris ("Merry Christmas, Baby"), Old Dominion ("What Christmas Means To Me"), Molly Tuttle and Pearce (Bluegrass Medley - "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," "Let It Snow," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Winter Wonderland" and "Christmas Time's A-Comin'"), and The War And Treaty ("O Holy Night").
"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the executive producer. Milton Sneed is the director, and Jon Macks is the writer.
Proud sponsor Balsam Hill provided their beautifully realistic artificial Christmas trees and holiday décor to decorate the "CMA Country Christmas" stage again this year. Product information about what you see on stage can be found at balsamhill.com/c/cma.
About "CMA Country Christmas"
Starting in 2010, "CMA Country Christmas" rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. The event is filmed in Nashville and airs each holiday season on ABC. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA's summer concert TV special "CMA Fest."
