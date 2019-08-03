Sofia Milos Joins The Cast Of Robert Zemeckis' PROJECT BLUE BOOK

Sofia Milos is joining the cast of the Robert Zemeckis highly rated UFO drama PROJECT BLUE BOOK on the History Channel. Season 2 of the series will start shooting in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada on August 8. Milos will be joining cast members Aiden Gillen (Dr. Hynek) and Michael Malarkey (Capt. Michael Quinn).

Directed by Pete Travis, PROJECT BLUE BOOK is set in the early 1950's. Facing rising pressure from the public at large to explain terrifying and mysterious phenomena, the United States Air Force puts together a new division in charge of uncovering the truth behind sightings of unidentified flying objects.

Milos will be playing the recurring role of Daria, a mysterious woman of great charm but intimidating power. She is a control agent to Russian spy Susie (Ksenia Solo).

Executive producers are David O'Lear, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis and Sean Jablonski.

Milos is best known for starring opposite David Carusso as Yelina Salas on the international hit show CSI: Miami (CBS), as Homeland Security Agent Bianca La Garda in the action packed international TV drama The Border (CBS) and her strong performance as mob boss Annalisa Zucca in the critically-acclaimed HBO series The Sopranos. Other credits include CHICAGO JUSTICE (NBC) and CRIMINAL MINDS: BEYOND BORDERS (CBS).

Sofia Milos is represented by Mavrick Artists Agency, Espada PR, Myman Greenspan FOX Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, PlanetFilm and Avv. Pompeo Polito (Italy).





