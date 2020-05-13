Skeeter and Scooter Will Make Their Playroom Debut on Disney Junior's MUPPET BABIES

Beloved twin Muppets Skeeter and Scooter visit Miss Nanny's playroom in a special episode of Disney Junior's hit Emmy® Award-nominated series "Muppet Babies," premiering FRIDAY, MAY 22 (8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

Both 11-minute stories in the all-new episode will feature Skeeter and Scooter:

"Win a Twin" - When Skeeter volunteers to help Miss Nanny bake, her twin, Scooter, isn't sure he can have fun playing without her.

"Skeeter and the Super Girls" - Skeeter is so excited to save the day with Super Fabulous and Captain Ice Cube, but she doesn't think she can be a superhero if she wears her glasses.

Based on the original Emmy Award-winning series, "Muppet Babies" chronicles the hilarious playroom antics of a young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and Summer Penguin. Tom Warburton ("Codename: Kids Next Door") is executive producer, Matt Danner ("Gravity Falls") is co-executive producer and supervising director, Chris Moreno ("Xiaolin Chronicles") is co-producer and art director, and Robyn Brown ("WellieWishers") is story editor. Danner also voices the role of Kermit.

In addition to Danner, the series voice cast includes Jenny Slate (Disney's Academy Award®-winning "Zootopia") as Miss Nanny, Melanie Harrison ("Fish Hooks") as Piggy, Dee Bradley Baker ("Milo Murphy's Law") as Animal, Eric Bauza ("The Adventures of Puss in Boots") as Fozzie, Jessica DiCicco ("Puppy Dog Pals") as Summer and 2019 Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program Ben Diskin ("The Spectacular Spider-Man") as Gonzo. The series is a production of Zamodo, LLC, a.k.a. Oddbot Inc., in association with Disney Junior and THE MUPPETS Studio.

Photo credit: Disney Junior





Related Articles View More TV Stories