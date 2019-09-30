Siegfried and Roy Biopic is Coming to the Big Screen

According to Variety, the LIFE STORY of Siegfried and Roy is coming to the big screen. Michael Bully Herbig partners with UFA Fiction to direct this upcoming biopic about the world famous entertainers.

The film will tell the story of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Uwe Horn, who met on a cruise ship in 1960, and bonded over their love of magic and illusion. The pair went on to develop their famous act, to international acclaim.

UFA CEO Nico Hofmann secured rights to Siegfried and Roy's LIFE STORY in 2016. It was originally set to be a television project directed by Philipp Stölzl, with a screenplay by Jan Berger. The plans for a TV production fell through earlier this year when pubcaster WDR pulled out of the project. The film will be based on Berger's script.

The film will be executive produced by UFA Fiction managing director Sebastian Werninger, alongside Siegfried and Roy themselves via their S&R Enterprises. Jan Mewes will also executive produce for S&R Enterprises.

Read more on Variety.





