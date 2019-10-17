Showtime Documentary Films Announces New Docu-Series SUPERVILLAIN Profiling Tekashi 6ix9ine

SHOWTIME Documentary Films today announced a new limited docu-series profiling notorious hip-hop artist Tekashi 6ix9ine, called SuperVillain. Inspired by the Rolling Stone feature "Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain" by investigative journalist Stephen Witt, the three-part series will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez exploded into Tekashi 6ix9ine, the tattooed face of Gen Z and hip hop's prince of trolls, boasting 2.6 billion streams and 15 hits on the Billboard charts. Tekashi is currently in prison on federal racketeering and weapons charges and is awaiting release as early as the end of this year. Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment will executive produce. The series will be produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

Not just a rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine made his mark as a social media troll and is a creature of the internet, translating his outlandish digital presence into a remarkably effective hip-hop persona. He gained fans as quickly as he gained enemies, and with the rise of fame came consequences. He was blacklisted by media outlets, canceled by the music industry, shot at, kidnapped and arrested. SUPERVILLAIN will provide viewers with a detailed perspective into Tekashi 6ix9ine's epic rise and fall from those closest to him.

"The bizarre and complicated rise of Tekashi 6six9ine is a story of our times," said Malhotra. "Beyond becoming one of the most notorious hip hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society. We're excited to be partnering with such heavy hitters in the world of music and documentary to bring Supervillain to life."

"Tekashi 6ix9ine is one of the most enigmatic music artists of a generation," said Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. "Rolling Stone is thrilled to work with Showtime and our other partners to bring the gripping story of Tekashi's meteoric rise to stardom and infamy to viewers around the world."

"Tekashi's story has haunted us since we first read Stephen Witt's brilliant article in Rolling Stone," said Imagine Documentaries President, Justin Wilkes. "It's a tale that's emblematic of our times and we're honored to be partnered with Showtime, Rolling Stone along with the fantastic filmmaking team at Lightbox in bringing it to life".

SUPERVILLAIN is produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. Grazer will executive produce with Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Imagine Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox, and journalist Stephen Witt.

