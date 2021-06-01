Showtime Sets Premiere Weekend for THE L WORD: GENERATION Q
The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights, with the final five episodes of the season airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
In celebration of its highly anticipated season two premiere, THE L WORD: GENERATION Q will return with its first new episode on Friday, August 6, available on streaming and on-demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, August 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Each new episode of the second season will be available on Fridays to stream via on-demand. The first five episodes of season two will air Sunday nights, with the final five episodes of the season airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT up until its October 11 season finale. To watch and share the teaser, see below.
Based on the groundbreaking drama series THE L WORDÂ®, season two of THE L WORD: GENERATION Q will continue to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Shane McCutcheon (Katherine Moennig), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Dani NÃ¹Ã±ez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), and Angelica Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) as they experience love, heartbreak, setbacks and success in L.A. Season two is executive produced by showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan (The Four-Faced Liar, 6 Balloons), along with series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Campo, Allyce Ozarski, Maisha Closson, and original series stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig and Leisha Hailey. EmmyÂ® winner Rosie O'Donnell (SMILF), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Emmy, Academy AwardÂ® nominee Griffin Dunne (HOUSE OF LIES, This is Us) and Vanessa Williams (Candyman) have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes.
Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIMEÂ®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNELâ„¢ and FLIXÂ®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPVÂ®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.