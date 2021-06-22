Showtime Picks Up ZIWE for Season Two

SHOWTIME has renewed the critically acclaimed late-night variety sketch series ZIWE, starring and executive produced by Ziwe (DESUS & MERO®), for a second season of 12 episodes to be split into two installments. The inaugural season of ZIWE included interviews with Phoebe Bridgers, Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Eboni K. Williams, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams, along with musical performances by Ziwe, sketches and more - including unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people.

"This show has exceeded my wildest imagination thanks to my brilliant cast, crew and iconic guests," said Ziwe. "I am famously delighted to continue my collaboration with Showtime and A24."

Previously, Ziwe wrote for DESUS & MERO, OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT and Dickinson and rose to viral popularity with her ground-breaking and provocative Instagram Live series questioning cultural figures on race. She has also voiced Kamala Harris and other roles for OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT, as well as Tooning Out the News, and appears in her own Pop Show, which she created and performs at Brooklyn's Union Hall with original pop songs off her album Generation Ziwe. ZIWE is produced by A24 for SHOWTIME. In addition to Ziwe, Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese serve as executive producers.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

Photo Credit: Barbara Nitke/SHOWTIME