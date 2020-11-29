Short Film POINT ZERO Launches a Kickstarter Campaign
The movie was filmed at the former concentration camp of Pavlos Melas in Thessaloniki and it is based on true facts from WW2.
Point Zero, a new film about human freedom based on true facts about WW2, has launched a Kickstarter campaign.
The movie was filmed at the former concentration camp of Pavlos Melas in Thessaloniki and it is based on true facts from WW2. Five people trying to escape the horror of the war, without knowing if they will be alive the day after tomorrow. A continuous struggle to survive loss, to find yourself through the wreckages.
The film's aim is to promote the history of the abandonded now concentration camp, so it won't be demolished from the Greek authorities, in order to save a world heritage site.
Based on true facts, the story of five people attempting to survive the most horrible war humanity ever faced. A concentration camp, a continuous struggle, an attempt to escape and human wreckage. How easy is it to go beyond your limits? How far would you go to stay free?
The "Pavlos Melas" Camp was created by the Ottomans as early as 1881. During the First World War, it was used by the allies as a cavalry and artillery camp. In World War II, it was transformed by the German Occupation forces into a concentration camp for Greeks, Serbs, Albanians and Jews. It was one of the 26 concentration camps in Greece, equal to that of Haidari and was an inexhaustible pool of blood for the German retaliation. During the Civil War it was a place of imprisonment for political prisoners and their relatives. It has been abandoned since 2005.
Crew
Script- Director: Vicky Fragoudi
Assistant Director: Constantinos Papageorgiou
Set-Costumes: Christine Anthopoulou
Dramaturgy: Theodoros Kanakis
Visual Communication Design: C/F Studio
Cinematography: BeeF studio
Editing: Constantinos Papageorgiou
Production: OneWoMan Production
Executive Producer:Mprikia Kollame 2020
Cast
Murto: Maria Vai
Christina: Maria Mantzana
Army officer: Elli Prantzou
Thodoros: Stratos Promousas
Calliope:Violeta Stamatiou
In the role of Costas: Costas Hamberopoulos
Extras: Irene Angelkou, Elvira Themeli, Christos Michakis, Odusseus Pilatos, Kassiani Tziatzi, Eftihia Psoma