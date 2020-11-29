Short Film POINT ZERO Launches a Kickstarter Campaign

Point Zero, a new film about human freedom based on true facts about WW2, has launched a Kickstarter campaign.

The movie was filmed at the former concentration camp of Pavlos Melas in Thessaloniki and it is based on true facts from WW2. Five people trying to escape the horror of the war, without knowing if they will be alive the day after tomorrow. A continuous struggle to survive loss, to find yourself through the wreckages.

The film's aim is to promote the history of the abandonded now concentration camp, so it won't be demolished from the Greek authorities, in order to save a world heritage site.

Check out the Kickstarter Campaign.

Based on true facts, the story of five people attempting to survive the most horrible war humanity ever faced. A concentration camp, a continuous struggle, an attempt to escape and human wreckage. How easy is it to go beyond your limits? How far would you go to stay free?

The "Pavlos Melas" Camp was created by the Ottomans as early as 1881. During the First World War, it was used by the allies as a cavalry and artillery camp. In World War II, it was transformed by the German Occupation forces into a concentration camp for Greeks, Serbs, Albanians and Jews. It was one of the 26 concentration camps in Greece, equal to that of Haidari and was an inexhaustible pool of blood for the German retaliation. During the Civil War it was a place of imprisonment for political prisoners and their relatives. It has been abandoned since 2005.

Crew

Script- Director: Vicky Fragoudi

Assistant Director: Constantinos Papageorgiou

Set-Costumes: Christine Anthopoulou

Dramaturgy: Theodoros Kanakis

Visual Communication Design: C/F Studio

Cinematography: BeeF studio

Editing: Constantinos Papageorgiou

Production: OneWoMan Production

Executive Producer:Mprikia Kollame 2020

Cast

Murto: Maria Vai

Christina: Maria Mantzana

Army officer: Elli Prantzou

Thodoros: Stratos Promousas

Calliope:Violeta Stamatiou

In the role of Costas: Costas Hamberopoulos

Extras: Irene Angelkou, Elvira Themeli, Christos Michakis, Odusseus Pilatos, Kassiani Tziatzi, Eftihia Psoma

