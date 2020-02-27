See the Official Teaser Poster for ARKANSAS Starring Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, & More!

Lionsgate has released the teaser poster for Arkansas! In Clark Duke's directorial debut, Kyle (Liam Hemsworth) and Swin (Clark Duke) live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn), whom they've never met. Posing as junior park rangers by day, they operate as low-level drug couriers by night under the watchful eye of Frog's proxies (John Malkovich and Vivica A. Fox). However, after one too many inept decisions, Kyle and Swin find themselves directly in Frog's crosshairs, who mistakenly sees them as a threat to his empire. Based on John Brandon's best-selling book of the same name, ARKANSAS weaves together three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals, and old men into legends.

See the poster below!

The film stars Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke with John Malkovich and Vince Vaughn.





