See New Poster for Zoë Kravitz's BLINK TWICE with Channing Tatum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MGM has just dropped a new poster for the upcoming film Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

Zoë Kravitz is making her directorial feature debut for the film, which has a script written by Kravitz & E.T. Feigenbaum.

When tech billionaire Slater KING (Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. WILD nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

In addition to Tatum and Ackie, the cast includes Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, with Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

The film will be released in theaters on August 23, 2024.

Take a look at the poster below!

Comments