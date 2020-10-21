Season Two of the HLN Original Series REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Premieres Nov. 8

More terrifying than fiction.

More terrifying than fiction, season two of the HLN Original Series Real Life Nightmare, premieres Sunday, November 8 at 10pm ET/PT.

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching, personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Featured in the series is never-before-seen evidence plus a call-to-action that provides viewers an opportunity to be part of the investigation.

The six, one-hour episode series is produced by HLN Investigations headed by executive producer Elizabeth Yuskaitis.

Following are airdates and episode descriptions for Real Life Nightmare:

November 8, 2020 (season premiere) "Murders on Lake Oconee" -Russell Dermond's headless body is discovered in the garage of his million-dollar lakefront mansion. His wife, Shirley, is found floating dead in the water, her ankles tethered with cinder blocks. One key piece of evidence still remains missing.

November 15, 2020 "Vanished from School" - After 7-year-old Kyron Horman's stepmother drops him off at a school Science fair and takes a picture, the little boy is never seen again. His disappearance is one of the largest mysteries and investigations in Oregon's history.

November 22, 2020 "Missing Skelton Brothers" - Three young brothers are reported missing the day after Thanksgiving. In a shocking twist, their daddy claims he gave them to an underground group -- but investigators say his story doesn't add up.

November 29, 2020 "Vanished from the Crib" - Baby Lisa Irwin goes missing from her crib in the middle of the night. Stolen cell phones and a disturbing debit card charge on the parent's account only adds to the mystery.

December 6, 2020 "You'll Never Find Him" - Six-year-old Timmothy Pitzen vanishes after a 3-day trip to waterparks and THE ZOO with his mom. In a terrifying twist, his mom is found dead in a motel room with a disturbing note by her side.

December 13, 2020 "Spring Break from Hell" - 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel suddenly disappears from spring break in Myrtle Beach. She leaves a friend's hotel and is never seen again. But the case comes alive when twisted and disturbing details start to emerge from a prison cell.

Real Life Nightmare will stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Additionally, all episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems.

