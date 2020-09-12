Season 2 Of GOWN AND OUT IN BEVERLY HILLS Releases On Amazon Prime Video

Gown and Out in Beverly Hills takes you into the secret lives,of Hollywood's most glamorous celebrities.

Gown and Out in Beverly Hills takes you into the secret lives, excitement, Magic and beauty of Hollywood's most glamorous Celebrities as they prepare for their Red-Carpet debuts with the show's creators and stars, celebrity fashion designers, Pol Atteu', Patrik Simpson and Lil PAWSonality, SnowWhite90210!

Season 2 takes the show out of the flagship boutique in Beverly Hills, into a new direction, with a look into the personal lives of the show stars, Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson. This is more exciting than ever with controversial guest, Farrah Abraham (from MTV's Teen Mom), Soap Stars, Emmy Winner, Patrika Darbo (Days of Our Lives), Emmy Nominated, Kate Linder (Young and the Restless), Bollywood Star, Neetu Chandra, transgender pop-art artist, Sham Ibrahim, Disney Star, Ava Kolker, and the boys film with Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules!

Nominated Best Digital Series by the RTVA's and both seasons, produced by American Media Television, LLC., are now available on Amazon Prime Video.

This show is twenty-two minutes formatted with fun, fashion, comedy and drama all rolled into one episode with a fabulous, and sometimes unpredictable celebrity gown reveal at the end. Each episode is an intimate peek into the show stars and guests. An exciting two parter deals with the homophobic hate-crime and attack against one of the show's stars, celebrity fashion designer, Pol' Atteu, which made worldwide headlines last year, when he was brutally attacked backstage at his star studded show during Fashion Week. Also featured is the clothing launch collaboration of Ava by Pol' Atteu with Disney Star, Ava Kolker. The Clothing line is now, also, available at Walmart.com.

"We took on the difficult task of featuring the real-life attack of Pol' Atteu, into the Season. Our show is a lighthearted comedy, so to include this vey traumatic incident into the episode, was quite challenging and a delicate dance, in order not to change the show format, and to keep the integrity and concept intact, while including this horrific experience." Says show executive producer and star, Patrik Simpson.

Season 2 is now available on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You