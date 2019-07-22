Season 19 of THE SIMPSONS Arrives on DVD December 3

Twentieth Century FOX Home Entertainment proudly presents THE SIMPSONS

THE COMPLETE NINETEENTH SEASON - bringing the citizens of Springfield, (state currently unknown) to DVD December 3. This release features numerous classics and comes loaded with bonus features including full audio commentary accompanying every episode, providing a peek behind the curtain to learn more about the residents of 742 Evergreen Terrace.



As the season following the historic debut of The Simpsons Movie (in 2D!), THE SIMPSONS

THE COMPLETE NINETEENTH SEASON includes a number of beloved episodes such as the

Sideshow Bob focused adventure "Funeral for a Fiend," the WGA-nominated "Homer of Seville," and the Emmy-winning "Eternal Moonshine of THE SIMPSONS Mind." Guest stars from the season include returning fan favorites Kelsey Grammer as the aforementioned Sideshow Bob, David Hyde Pierce as his brother Cecil Terwilliger and Glenn Close as Mona Simpson, as well as Stephen Colbert, Matt Dillon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jack Black, "Weird Al" Yankovic and MORE!



THE SIMPSONS THE COMPLETE NINETEENTH SEASON is currently available for pre-order and will be available on December 3.





THE SIMPSONS THE COMPLETE NINETEENTH SEASON DVD BONUS FEATURES

Audio Commentaries on All 20 Episodes

Introduction By Matt Groening

Special Language Feature

Thank You





