Scott Galloway, Fareed Zakaria, & More Join REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER November 14 Episode Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will continue FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Scott Galloway, professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business and bestselling author of the new book “Notes on Being a Man.” This week’s panel discussion includes Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria's GPS” and New York Times bestselling author of “Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the Present”; and Josh Barro, host and author of the Substack newsletter and podcast “Very Serious with Josh Barro.”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than 20 years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy® nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.