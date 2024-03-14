Scoop: ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE on FOX - Sunday, March 17, 2024

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade, from Blue Sky Studios, airs Sunday, March 17 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Mar. 14, 2024
Scrat, Manny, Sid, Diego and many more of your prehistoric pals from the Ice Age movies star in this hilarious animated adventure.

Business is booming at Sid’s new egg-sitting service, but when the dastardly pirate bunny Squint steals the eggs, THE HERD must take off on a daring rescue mission that turns into the world’s first egg hunt.

FOX’s presentation of Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade, FROM Blue Sky Studios, airs Sunday, MARCH 17(8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.



