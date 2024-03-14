Scoop: ICE AGE: THE GREAT EGG-SCAPADE on FOX - Sunday, March 17, 2024

Scrat, Manny, Sid, Diego and many more of your prehistoric pals FROM the ICE AGE movies star in this hilarious animated adventure.
Business is booming at Sid’s new egg-sitting service, but when the dastardly pirate bunny Squint steals the eggs, THE HERD must take off on a daring rescue mission that turns into the world’s first egg hunt.
FOX’s presentation of Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade, FROM Blue Sky Studios, airs Sunday, MARCH 17(8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
