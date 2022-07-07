Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 11, 2022

8:00-10:01 p.m. – THE BACHELORETTE: “1901” (1901) (Season Premiere)

Jul. 7, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, July 11, 2022 Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they'll soon realize it's going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person ... even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.

After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love. The two co-star on the upcoming season 19 of "The Bachelorette," with Jesse Palmer returning as host.

Watch a preview of the upcoming season here:

