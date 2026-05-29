Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Welcomes Andrew Lloyd Webber To the DJ Booth

A very special guest dropped the needle on tonight's performance of, CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway. Go inside the Broadhurst Theatre in new video as none other than Andrew Lloyd Webber makes a guest appearance in the DJ booth alongside original CATS star Ken Ard, who portrays DJ Griddlebone in the production.

The revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical received a total of 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and has just been extended at the Broadhurst Theatre, with tickets now on sale through Sunday, January 17, 2027. Find out what critics think of the revival here.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.