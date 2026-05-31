Previews: Broadway Stars Shine Bright This Summer at Blue Strawberry in St. Louis

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The stars of Broadway will shine this summer at Blue Strawberry Showroom and Lounge. Katy Geraghty, Tony Winner Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, and Tony Winner Matt Doyle will bring their solo shows to intimate midtown cabaret club.

On Monday, June 22nd, Katy Geraghty will premiere her new solo show fresh off her run as Tracy Turnblad in The Muny Production of Hairspray. Geraghty turned in memorable comedic turns in The Muny’s Bring It On and Sister Act.

Geraghty played Little Red in the 2022 star-studded Broadway revival and national tour of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. She also originated the role of Debbie in the Broadway production of Groundhog Day.

“I’m most excited to share the Blue Strawberry stage with one of the funniest new stand-up comedians, my sister Amy. She is a brilliant,” says Geraghty. “In my solo show I will sing the music that made me. It is going to be fun. I’m not going to sing Little Red from Into the Woods, but instead l’ll take a crack at the Baker’s Wife. It is the role in that show that I hope to play next.”

Tony Winner Paulo Szot will bring his solo show “An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot” to Blue Strawberry for two performances on July 14 – 15, 2026. Szot is spending the better part of the summer in St. Louis. He is currently on stage in The Light in the Piazza that opened this past Saturday at Opera Theater of St. Louis. Then, he will be reprising his Tony winning role of Emile de Becque in The Muny’s production of South Pacific.

The Brazilian baritone is a world class opera singer and bona fide Broadway Star. In addition to his Tony winning role in South Pacific, Szot has performed in the Broadway companies of & Juliet, Hadestown, and Chicago. He has performed with dozens of opera companies all over the world, including The Metropolitan Opera, La Scala, Paris Opera, Teatro Real Madrid, and others.

Broadway World critic Stephen Moser said Szot “Takes your breath away and just makes you weep” in his review of Szot’s Enchanted Evening Cabaret at Feinstein’s 54 Below. He called Szot’s performance “an emotionally charged and intellectually informed evening of musical storytelling.”

St. Louisan, Broadway, off-Broadway and Muny veteran Elizabeth Teeter will bring her solo show to Blue Strawberry on August 2, 2026. Teeter will be playing the lovelorn Portia in Something Rotten at The Muny from August 17th – 23rd. Her other Muny credits include Meet Me in St. Louis, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, and The Sound of Music twice. In 2010 Teeter played Marta, and in 2021 she played Liesl.

Teeter has just completed a run at New World Stages in the hit off-Broadway musical revival of Heathers The Musical. Her Broadway credits include Lydia in Beetlejuice, Betty in The Crucible, Young Elizabeth in The Audience opposite Dame Helen Mirren, and Jane Banks in Mary Poppins.

Teeter show at Blue Strawberry will be filled with stories of growing up in the arts. She will sing selections from Meet Me in St. Louis and Beetlejuice, plus some jazzy standards and pop hits. Elizabeth’s father, Broadway and Muny star Lara Teeter, will join her on stage for a special performance.

Following his portrayal of Nick Bottom in the Muny’s Something Rotten, Tony winner Matt Doyle will bring his cabaret act to Blue Strawberry on Monday, August 24th. In addition to the Tony, Doyle also won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award for his portrayal of Jamie in the 2021 revival of Company, opposite Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone.

Doyle has become a Broadway staple. He made his Broadway debut in Spring Awakening and has starred as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. He also performed in the Lincoln Center production of War Horse and in the 2009 revival of Bye Bye Birdie.

Broadway World critic Michael Quintos says, “Doyle’s show is filled with beautifully rendered songs and charmingly told personal stories.” He calls Doyle “endearing” and says his show is a “fun triumph.”

Tickets for Katy Geraghty, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, and Matt Doyle’s cabaret shows are on sale at bluestrawberrystl.com. Don’t miss your opportunity to see these Broadway stars shine bright in the intimate setting of Blue Strawberry.

Photos Compliments of The Artists and Blue Strawberry