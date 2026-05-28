Céline Dion TV Series to Chronicle Early Years of Music Icon

2026 is the year of Céline Dion. With some of her greatest hits now on Broadway in the Tony-nominated musical Titaníque and the music icon herself making a long-awaited return to performing in September, Deadline is reporting that she will also be spotlighted in a new scripted television series.

With the Working Title Growing Up Dion, the series will dramatize Dion's childhood in Quebec, based on Dion, A Family Saga, written by her nephew, Jimmy Dion. The show will specifically chronicle Dion's music-filled formative years, highlighting the bond between her and her mother Thérèse and growing up with 13 siblings. Her brother Jacques Dion is producing, with Zoë Green as showrunner.

“This series represents something deeply meaningful for our family, as it captures the spirit, struggles, and love that defined our upbringing," said Jacques Dion. "We are proud to finally share this story with the world in a way that feels true to who we are.”

The series hails from Diamant Rouge Entertainment and is currently being shopped to international buyers. Casting details, including who will play the young musician, are forthcoming.

With almost 260 million albums sold worldwide, Dion is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history with number-one hits including “The Power of Love,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “Because You Loved Me,” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

Dion has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards, an astonishing 43 Félix Awards, and received the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards, recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, the Billboard Music Awards presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Icon Award.

Celine Dion will return to the stage with Celine Dion PARIS 2026, a five-week limited engagement at the renowned Paris La Défense Arena later this year. Learn more here.

Currently on Broadway, the musical comedy Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion. The show is powered by the songs of the pop icon, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More." It has received four Tony nominations.

Photo credit: Robin Galiegue