Joe Jonas Reveals Why His Audition for WICKED Was ‘Strange’

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Is there a world in which the Wicked movie could have starred a Jonas brother? On the Tuesday, May 26, episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast, Joe Jonas revealed some of the auditions that didn’t go in his favor, one of which was for Wicked.

While discussing how showing up early to an audition once worked against him, brother Nick Jonas asked if he was talking about Wicked. The brothers previously revealed that they both auditioned for the two-part film for the role of Fiyero, which ultimately went to Jonathan Bailey.

“We don’t need to name all the things I didn’t get,” Joe replied to Nick.

“It was The Morning Show,” Joe continued, adding that he was called back to play a news anchor opposite Jennifer Aniston on the Apple TV series.

Because Joe showed up early, the casting team showed him to a private room where he could wait before going in. “I could hear — clear as day — all the guys auditioning…and these guys were crushing it,” Joe said. “And I go in, and I just crash and burn.”

When Nick asked if he felt that was his “worst audition,” Joe replied: “I think also Wicked was a bit of a strange one because there were incredible theater vocalists I could hear clear as day.”

Watch the full episode below:

Nick and Joe previously spoke about going out for Wicked on a 2024 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.

“We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually,” said Nick. “Naturally, we’re brothers — we’re competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked each other, like…”

“We said, ‘Go in there, and kill it cause it's got to be one of us,’” Joe added.

“That being said… never got that call,” Nick said, jokingly.

In a 2023 Variety interview, Nick confirmed their audition for Wicked was for the role of Fiyero in the film, which was released in 2024 starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

“Joe and I both went out, and we didn’t get it. But that’s the life of an actor,” Nick said. “The role was Fiyero.”

As for Nick’s audition, he added, “I think it went really well. I was very happy coming out of the room. I’m a huge fan of the show, and that’s a role I always thought it would be fun to play. But I think Jonathan is going to do a great job, and I’m sure the movie is going to be great.”

The film’s second part, Wicked: For Good, was released in November 2025.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride