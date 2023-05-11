Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 18, 2023

The STATION 19
crew trade in their turnouts for tuxes and gowns as they attend the Firefighters Ball; but when disaster strikes, they jump into ACTION
to save the day.
"Station 19," currently in its sixth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. FROM
the executive producers of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder," the series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city's bravest first responders.
"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as VICTORIA
Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca, Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz, Josh Randall as Sean Beckett, Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross and Pat Healy as Michael Dixon.
The series is produced by ABC Signature. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Created by Stacy McKee, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Zoanne Clack, Alexandre Schmitt and Peter Paige serve as executive producers of the series. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios.
Watch a video clip here: