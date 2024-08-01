Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new season of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. First up, a gold medal winner at the Junior Olympics now has his eyes, and his voice set on the million-dollar prize! Then a singing doctor thinks he has a musical prescription for winning a life-changing fortune in the all-new “Does Father Know Best? / Is There a Doctor in the House?” two-hour season finale episode of Don’t Forget t he Lyrics! airing Thursday, August 8 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DFL-310/311) (TV-PG D,L)

Watch a clip from the show!

Comments