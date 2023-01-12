Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Thursday, January 12, 2023
THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 15 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Paul Brittain (Comedy Bang! Bang!) Makes a Guest Voice Appearance
When Homer becomes Duffman's girl-dad hero, they go on a road trip with Lisa that threatens to expose Homer's terrible parenting in the "From Beer to Paternity" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 15 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
sidents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
When Homer becomes Duffman's girl-dad hero, they go on a road trip with Lisa that threatens to expose Homer's terrible parenting in the "From Beer to Paternity" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Jan. 15 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
sidents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories