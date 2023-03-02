Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications. (TV-14, V)"The List" was written by Vincent Angell and directed by Robert Bella.John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.Watch a video preview here: