Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE COMPANY YOU KEEP on FOX - Monday, February 20, 2023
10:01-11:00 p.m. – THE COMPANY YOU KEEP: “Pilot” (101) (Rebroadcast)
A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a COLLISION COURSE professionally.
While Charlie ramps up the "family business" so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand - forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families FROM disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled "My Fellow Citizens. "
Watch a video clip here:
