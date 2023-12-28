Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of KRAPOPOLIS on FOX - Sunday, December 31, 2023

KRAPOPOLIS airing Sunday, Dec. 31 (8:30 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Perform in the KENNEDY CENTER HONORS Special

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of KRAPOPOLIS on FOX - Sunday, December 31, 2023 Tyrannis returns FROM a quest with a girlfriend, but it was all a setup FROM Deliria to make him think he’s a hero. Hippocampus, Stupendous, and Schlub fight and then befriend the species of wolves in the “Wife Swamp” episode of KRAPOPOLIS airing Sunday, Dec. 31 (8:30 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Set in mythical ancient Greece, KRAPOPOLIS tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process. Featuring the voices of Emmy Award-winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders) and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel), the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.”

In the series, Ayoade voices “Tyrannis,” the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the self-involved, narcissistic KING of KRAPOPOLIS trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Deliria is as petty as she is powerful, and only seems interested in defending civilization if it means she’ll get more worshipers out of it than her FRENEMIES up on Mt. Olympus. Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He’s the self-described life of the orgy. A true pleasure seeker who thinks that everyone should just chill out and, if they need him for anything, he’ll be down at the bar. Murphy voices “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

KRAPOPOLIS is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon is Creator and Executive Producer. Steve Levy is Executive Producer. Jordan Young is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Season One). Alex Rubens is Executive Producer and Showrunner (Seasons Two & Three).

Watch a clip here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch a Preview of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS Photo
Video: Watch a Preview of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS

Go inside the shocking first confrontation between Natalia Grace and adoptive father Michael Barnett ahead of the the January 1 premiere of THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE: NATALIA SPEAKS. In this clip, Natalia and Michael come face to face in their first sit down filmed in the docuseries as the two work through their past. Watch the video!

2
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024? Photo
When Does THE VIEW Return With New Episodes in 2024?

hen will Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin return for new episodes of The View? Frequent fans of The View may notice that the No. 1 morning show has not been live on ABC throughout the past few weeks. Here's everything you need to know about when The View is coming back.

3
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming Photo
Final Episode of BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Now Streaming

For three seasons, we’ve followed the dynamic duo that is Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, through the ups and downs of their engagement, wedding, and pregnancy. Now, they’re taking us on their most intimate journey yet…bringing home their baby! Watch a sneak peek video of Brat and Judy preparing for True’s christening.

4
Video: Seth MacFarlanes TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game Photo
Video: Seth MacFarlane's TED Trolls L.A. Fans At Christmas Day Game

On Christmas Day at Peacock Place at L.A. Live, Boston local Ted was seen heckling fans at the LA vs. Boston basketball game. The stunt was part of a takeover of the plaza, where Ted can be seen on the digital billboards taunting LA fans from Boston's favorite teddy bear saying, “Your team just sucks.” Watch the video!

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES on FOX - Monday, October 16, 2023

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
& JULIET