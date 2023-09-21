Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Saturday, September 30, 2023

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! airing Saturday, September 30 (11:00 PM - Midnight ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Saturday, September 30, 2023 Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they Don’t Forget the Lyrics!

Contestants will choose songs FROM different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the live in-studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure?

If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. A singing waiter hopes to serve up all the correct lyrics and leave with a million dollar tip in the “Waiting For His Big Break!” episode of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! airing Saturday, September 30 (11:00 PM - Midnight ET/PT) on FOX.

If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million.

Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million.

Created by Jeff Apploff, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Jeff Apploff, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Garry Bormet and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).

Watch a video clip from the show here:



