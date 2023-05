Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Boyz II Men take on comedian Amber Ruffin and her family to win money for their chosen charities. Then, Joe Lo Truglio and Thomas Lennon face off to see who comes out on top. (TV-PG, L)Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy® Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a CONTEST to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice."Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle. Gaby Johnston is the executive producer.Watch a video clip here: