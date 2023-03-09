Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023

Bob’s Burgers airing Sunday, MARCH 12 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023 Jack McBrayer Guest-Voices

Tina cheers Jimmy Junior on at a semi-prestigious dancing seminar while Bob and Linda compete to see who can catch the most homerun balls outside of Wonder Wharf Stadium in the "So You Stink You Can Dance" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, MARCH 12 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

BOB'S BURGERS returns to FOX for its 13th season this fall. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his quirky family, who help him run the restaurant.

The series won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program twice, in 2014 and 2017, and has been nominated in the category every year since 2012. The show also has earned the Annie Award for Best General Audience Animated Television Production, as well as awards for writing and for voice acting (H. Jon Benjamin).

Season 13 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes, as well as new and returning guest voices, including Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Zach Galifianakis, Megan Mullally, Stephanie Beatriz, Jenny Slate and Will Forte.

BOB'S BURGERS has aired more than 200 episodes on FOX, and the series recently released its first full-length feature film, "The BOB'S BURGERS Movie," in theaters and on streaming platforms.

BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Television Animation. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and was co-developed by Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson, Jon Schroeder, Steven Davis, Scott Jacobson, Holly Schlesinger, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Kelvin Yu also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Watch a video clip here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
John Travolta, Kate Hudson & More Join Oscars Presenters Slate Photo
John Travolta, Kate Hudson & More Join Oscars Presenters Slate
Previously announced Oscars presenters include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, and more.
Video: Apple Shares Jennifer Garners THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME Trailer Photo
Video: Apple Shares Jennifer Garner's THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME Trailer
Starring and executive produced by Jennifer Garner, the seven-part drama features an ensemble cast that also incudes Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults and John Harlan Kim. “The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and 20th Television. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: Showtime Debuts YELLOWJACKETS Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Showtime Debuts YELLOWJACKETS Season Two Trailer
SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for season two of the Emmy-nominated drama YELLOWJACKETS. The season two trailer also marks the release of Florence + The Machine’s exclusive new single “Just A Girl,” a cover of No Doubt’s iconic song from 1995, which is now available to download and stream.

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND CREW on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND CREW on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on GRAND CREW, airing on NBC on Friday, March 10, 2023! Noah tries to find a new normal with Simone. Anthony realizes he doesn’t have a poker face. Sherm starts a risky new business. And there’s wine. Watch a video preview for the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ, airing on NBC on Friday, March 10, 2023! George believes all of Mayan’s problems can be solved by taking a second job while Mayan thinks her parents work too hard. Oscar and Momo compete for the title of George’s best friend. Watch a video preview of the new series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THAT'S MY JAM, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Celebrity guests Jason Derulo, Nicole Sherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Air Guitar, Launch the Mic and new game Don’t Fear the Speaker. Watch a video preview!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the NEXT singing phenomenon on the second night of Blind Auditions. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on AMERICAN AUTO, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Payne sponsors its annual Young Designers contest at a local elementary school, which sparks controversy when Katherine inadvertently offends multiple countries via an Instagram Live interview with a Somali-American student. Watch a video clip now!
share