Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, April 13 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Barb's first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance FROM chickens, throuples and Kelly's crockpot weiners. Meanwhile, Mandy has displaced Father Joe as the go-to Flatch advice-giver. Despite the chaos, Kelley rises to the occasion as an up-and-coming real estate agent of her own in the "Open House" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, April 13 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its second season, WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by Directors Guild of America Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes of Season One. WELCOME TO FLATCH is inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning format, "This Country."
The documentary crew is back to catch up with the residents of Flatch, a small American town. The crew continues to follow cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley), who let the cameras in on their lives and local current happenings, such as the revered cane ceremony honoring the oldest person in town and a power outage that turns into the event of the year. The local minister, JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott), is navigating a rekindled relationship with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash), the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot." Other Flatch residents include Shrub's frenemy, MICKEY ST. JEAN (Justin Linville); Kelly's lifelong rival NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms. In Season Two, BARB FLATCH (Jaime Pressly) returns to her hometown for a new start. BARB grew up a Flatch-in Flatch-and is attempting to give the town the glow-up it deserves, one margarita at a time.
WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson, and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.
