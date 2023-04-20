Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, April 23, 2023

THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 23 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Apr. 20, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, April 23, 2023 Billy Eichner (Bros) and Singer, Songwriter Jade Novah Make Guest Voice Appearances

Homer publicly disparages a pop singer and faces the ire of her vindictive and highly organized fan army in the all-new "Fan-ily Feud" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 23 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 34th season this year. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he's not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing FROM the zoo. Season 34 also will feature a double dose of "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, marking the first time in the show's history there have been two "Treehouse"-branded episodes in a single Halloween. One of this fall's two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes will be a full-length parody of "It," with Krusty the Clown playing Pennywise, the EVIL clown character. Guest voice appearances this season include Simu Liu, Anna Faris, John Roberts as BOB'S BURGERS' Linda Belcher, and Melissa McCarthy, who will play Homer's rival for Grampa's love.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Matt Selman are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

Watch a video clip here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Apple TV+ Shares LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Trailer Starring Brie Larson Photo
Video: Apple TV+ Shares LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Trailer Starring Brie Larson
Starring alongside Larson in the drama is Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), and more. Watch a video trailer!
RICH & SHAMELESS Sets May Return to TNT Photo
RICH & SHAMELESS Sets May Return to TNT
Produced by Raw, this original true-crime anthology series tells the shocking, real stories of the consequences that befall great wealth in the sports world. Additional subjects include football’s deadliest hit, Hulk Hogan’s leaked sex tape, and the murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright. Watch the video trailer now!
Disney Original Movie PROM PACT Makes Its Freeform Debut Photo
Disney Original Movie PROM PACT Makes Its Freeform Debut
From Disney Branded Television, this charming romantic comedy captures the emotional rollercoaster of high school prom season. The movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Disney’s “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” “Andi Mack”), Milo Manheim (Disney’s “ZOMBIES” franchise) and newcomer Blake Draper. Don’t miss this heartwarming story of love and friendship.

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Gary and MAGGIE make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and DELILAH realize they need to make a change. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when BARRY hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it. Watch a video clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! With Angie on leave, Will and Faith partner up with Ormewood to investigate a string of serial KILLER CASES tied to Will and Angie’s childhood and a chain of incidents, formerly investigated by Amanda and Evelyn. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! The FBI takes on a case from LAPD involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines. After the team follows a lead from Antoinette and Elena’s forensic breakthroughs, the killer retaliates against Laura. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 24, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 24, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, April 24, 2023! Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery. While Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be THE ONE she needs the most. Watch a video clip now!
share