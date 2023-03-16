Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, March 22, 2023
THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, MARCH 22 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Grab THE COWBOY boots and cowboy hats because THE MASKED SINGER has gone country! Three celebrities will perform their favorite country songs, two will be unmasked, but only one singer will advance straight to the quarterfinals with California Roll. The Season Nine contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy Nominations, 6 Grammy Wins, 10 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 5 Medals, 26 Books, 2 Tony Award Nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement Awards, 4 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold. Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Two singers will be UNMASKED and one will advance to the quarterfinals in the all-new "Country Night" episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, MARCH 22 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch clips FROM last night's episode here:
Watch clips FROM last night's episode here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories