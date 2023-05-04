Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023

THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, May 7 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW & More Photo 1 Interview: Carol Burnett at 90 - Looking Back on Broadway, TV & More
Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments Photo 2 Video: Watch 10 of Carol Burnett's Best Musical Moments
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 3 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramo Photo 4 GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Rises To The Top Of The Must-See List

Streaming Review: All The Cool Kids Are Watching GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES On Paramount+When a hi-tech seafood vending machine shows up in Lone Moose and drives down the price of fish, Beef loses it. Judy and Kima become junior members of an all-women's smokejumper crew in the all-new "Barrel Be Blood Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, May 7 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its third season, THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad BEEF (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away FROM THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance FROM her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Season Three features all new adventures, hidden Yeti's and special guest stars, including Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Edi Patterson ("The Righteous Gemstones") and LEGENDARY chef Guy Fieri in a very special Halloween episode!

The series, which has been renewed for a fourth season, was created and written by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also is an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.

Watch a video clip here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS Photo
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS

CBS has announced the new series order for LOTERÍA LOCA, a wildly entertaining, action-packed series hosted by Jaime Camil, who also serves as executive producer. Full of unexpected surprises, the new series is based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería.

WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max Photo
WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL to Premiere on Max

The Max Original six-episode unscripted series WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL. Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat. Watch the video trailer now!

KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD Returns For Season Two in May on Max Photo
KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD Returns For Season Two in May on Max

Kendra Wilkinson is back and this time the stakes are higher than ever. With a six-figure quota looming over Kendra’s head, she has to pull out all the stops to secure her place on the team and prove that she can sell some of the most exclusive real estate in LA. Watch the video trailer now!


From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, May 7, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 2, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Videos

Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video Video: Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer Video
Disney+ Debuts PETER PAN & WENDY Second Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE