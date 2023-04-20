Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT NORTH on FOX - Sunday, April 23, 2023

The new episode is airing Sunday, April 23 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Beef goes to great lengths to avoid celebrating his birthday on an all-new episode of The Great North, "Pa-shank Redemption Adventure" airing Sunday, April 23 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its third season, THE GREAT NORTH is an animated comedy series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad BEEF (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away FROM THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte), and his new wife, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan), middle brother HAM (Paul Rust) and 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother MOON (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance FROM her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Season Three features all new adventures, hidden Yeti's and special guest stars, including Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Edi Patterson ("The Righteous Gemstones") and LEGENDARY chef Guy Fieri in a very special Halloween episode!

The series, which has been renewed for a fourth season, was created and written by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). The Molyneux sisters serve as executive producers and showrunners. BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard also is an executive producer. THE GREAT NORTH is a 20th Television Animation production, and animation is produced through Bento Box Entertainment.



From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on A MILLION LITTLE THINGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Gary and MAGGIE make a difficult decision. Katherine and Greta explore options for the future. Eddie and DELILAH realize they need to make a change. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 26, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOLDBERGS, airing on ABC on Wednesday, April 26, 2023! Things are finally working out for Adam, that is until he receives a letter from NYU which could change everything. Meanwhile, when BARRY hears the JTP have other friends outside their crew, he fears the end of their posse as they know it. Watch a video clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WILL TRENT on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on WILL TRENT, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! With Angie on leave, Will and Faith partner up with Ormewood to investigate a string of serial KILLER CASES tied to Will and Angie’s childhood and a chain of incidents, formerly investigated by Amanda and Evelyn. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE: FEDS on ABC - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE ROOKIE: FEDS, airing on ABC on Tuesday, April 25, 2023! The FBI takes on a case from LAPD involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines. After the team follows a lead from Antoinette and Elena’s forensic breakthroughs, the killer retaliates against Laura. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 24, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, April 24, 2023
April 20, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE GOOD DOCTOR, airing on ABC on Monday, April 24, 2023! Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy’s relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery. While Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be THE ONE she needs the most. Watch a video clip now!
