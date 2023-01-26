Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test airing Wednesday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jan. 26, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, February 1, 2023 The celebrity recruits learn a valuable lesson in using fear to inform and help, rather than allowing it to overpower their thoughts. That fear is taken to new heights in both THE POLE crossing challenge and the fire run in the all-new "Fear" episode of SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST airing Wednesday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

FOX presents the ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, an all-new series in which household names endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges FROM the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. There are no votes and no eliminations - just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of "no guts, no glory" - and no glam.

The 16 celebrity recruits are Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, DR. DREW Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Sixteen celebrities FROM all genres will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force FROM the DS.

Viewers will see the recruits face the harshest of environments that simulate the highly classified selection process, pushing themselves in a way they have never been challenged before. SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST is the ultimate test of their physical, mental and emotional resilience - revealing the celebrities' deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr, and Becky Clarke serve as Executive Producers.

Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Frankie Grande to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-Show Photo
Frankie Grande to Host 10th Annual MUAHS Red Carpet Pre-Show
Activist, host and performer Frankie Grande will return for the fifth year as star host of “The Red Carpet Pre-Show” at the Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) Awards, presented by Dyson and HASK® Beauty, streaming live. Check out the streaming schedule for the upcoming pre-show!
Ina Gartens BE MY GUEST to Return With New Episodes Photo
Ina Garten's BE MY GUEST to Return With New Episodes
Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, is back with new episodes of her multiplatform series Be My Guest with Ina Garten. Kicking off with a visit from renown ballerina Misty Copeland, upcoming guests also include actor, director and author Stanley Tucci, stage and screen actress Laura Linney and Grammy-winning singer songwriter Norah Jones.
Photos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Reunion Photo
Photos: First Look at THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Reunion
The season includes Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Plus, friendly face Charisse Jackson Jordan returned as a friend of the cast, along with new friend Jacqueline Blake. Check out first look photos of the ladies at the reunion now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CALL ME KAT on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on CALL ME KAT, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 26, 2023! Kat hires a new baker, Gideon (guest star Jack McBrayer) at the Kat Cafe and shows him around town, meanwhile Max and Carter wingman for Sheila. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 26, 2023! The saga of the Flatch porch pirate continues! When Kelly and Shrub realize who the culprit is, they must figure out how to do right by Flatch. Meanwhile, Joe is still missing Cheryl so Barb decides it’s time for a makeover fit. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, January 26, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on HELL'S KITCHEN, airing on FOX on Thursday, January 26, 2023! The black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon to judge the chefs dishes. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, January 25, 2023Scoop: SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST on FOX - Wednesday, January 25, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD'S TOUGHEST TEST, airing on FOX on Wednesday, January 25, 2023! The remaining celebrity recruits have reached the halfway point in their ten-day journey, and the tasks are only getting harder. The Directing Staff introduce new challenges like a skyscraping tactical repel. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, January 25, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, January 25, 2023
January 19, 2023

Get all the scoop on NAME THAT TUNE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, January 25, 2023! Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Tyron Woodley vs. Tiki Barber and Johnny Weir vs. Tara Lipinski. Watch a video clip from a recent episode now!
share