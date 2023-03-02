Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, March 5, 2023

NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Sunday, MARCH 5 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Mar. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Sunday, March 5, 2023 Heart and soul is at the center of the challenge, as the chefs will be preparing a dish FROM a country who PRIDE themselves on cooking with love, passion and of course, heat. Mexico! Who will forget to bring the heat and be eliminated in the "Party Like a Guac Star" episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Sunday, MARCH 5 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Gordon Ramsay is back with a brand-new original format in NEXT LEVEL CHEF.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the NEXT evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. FROM the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay opened the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one."

Although he now sits UNRIVALED at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency, and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away a NEXT LEVEL CHEF and win a life-changing $250,000 grand prize with a one-year mentorship FROM Gordon, Nyesha and Richard.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

