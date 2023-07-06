Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 12, 2023

At the halfway mark of the season, Gordon wants to make sure the eight remaining entrepreneurs—one of which he will ultimately invest in—have the ability to make noise and go viral on social media. Gordon himself knows the importance of digital marketing skills and has amassed 100 million followers across his social media making him the most-followed chef on social media.
Instead of testing cooking abilities, this week Gordon challenges the contestants to create an entertaining, educational and easy to follow TikTok recipe video. Using ingredients surrounding them on the Underwood Family Farm in Moorpark, California, the teams will have three hours to create a video that showcases the step-by-step preparation of a vegetarian dish.
Then, the clarity of the instructional video will be put to THE TEST
when everyday home cooks and experts including NEXT LEVEL CHEF
Season 1Winner Stephanie "Pyet" Despain and food TikTok content creator Owen Han try to make the dish using the video the teams create.
One person FROM
the team who misses the mark on creating a clear and engaging video will be sent home in the all-new “Social Feed” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 12 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal!
Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
judge Daphne Oz, former MasterChef judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.
MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.
