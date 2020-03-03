Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD GIRLS on NBC - Sunday, March 22, 2020





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

03/22/2020 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday) : A guilty Beth convinces the women to go to grisly lengths to keep Max out of harm's way. Meanwhile, Annie attempts to process her trauma without the help of Dr. Cohen and Ruby considers sabotaging a job opportunity that comes up for Stan.Season three will kick off not long after the events that ended season two. When we last saw Beth, she had just shot Rio as he was beating up Agent Turner. Now that he's out of the picture, she's ready to run the game and stay in control. The women each take on seemingly innocent jobs - Beth in a stationary store, Ruby in a nail salon and Annie as a valet - each with a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise.What happens as they expand their operation will have a ripple effect with their families.Meanwhile, Stan's taken a job in security at a strip club to help keep a roof over his family and provide for them. Dean is working sales at a spa company where he'll thrive but also encounter his own level of harassment and preferential treatment.From executive producer Jenna Bans ("Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal") comes the third season of this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little "Thelma & Louise" with a bit of "Breaking Bad."The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.Jenna Bans will write and executive produce. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs also executive produce."Good Girls" is produced by Universal Television.