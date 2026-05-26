ROCKY HORROR Doc STRANGE JOURNEY Sets Digital Release Date

Linus O'Brien's documentary Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror will be making its way to digital platforms next month. Following festival and theatrical runs, Strange Journey debuts on digital platforms June 2, including Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

The doc made its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival, where it took audiences on a five-decade dive into the show created by Richard O'Brien, led by his son Linus, who directs the film. Strange Journey explores Rocky Horror's origins as a London fringe theatre play and its rise as one of the biggest cult films of all time.

Ahead of the wider release, Linus O'Brien shared, "Speaking with fans and people whose lives were deeply affected by the film was both eye-opening and humbling. Rocky Horror is unique in the way it created communities and spaces for people to express themselves without judgment—to feel liberated in every way they choose and to find a home among others like them. This documentary is as much a celebration of them as it is of Rocky Horror itself. The fans have taken this piece of art and made it their own, giving it a life beyond what my dad or any of its original creators could have imagined."

Strange Journey explores the qualities that make the play and film beloved by audiences, including its transgressive themes, iconic performances, and fan-favorite musical numbers. Watch a clip from the film, featuring creator Richard O'Brien singing a rendition of the fan-favorite number "Time Warp," while playing along on his guitar.

The movie features in-depth interviews with original creatives Richard O'Brien, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn, and Nell Campbell, as well as stars who were directly impacted by Rocky Horror like Trixie Mattel and Jack Black.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

A revival of the original musical is now on Broadway. Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, the production has received nine Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Choreography, and more. It is set to run through Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Studio 54.

The beloved movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie, who dates a groupie, Columbia, played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.

Photo Credit: Magenta Light Studios