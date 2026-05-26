Video: Follow Robert 'Silk' Mason's Path to CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL in STAGEBOUND





A new episode of the PBS Great Performances series Stagebound has debuted, spotlighting Robert “Silk” Mason​​​​​​, who currently stars as Mr. Mistoffelees in Broadway's CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Each episode of the Webby-nominated series follows performers on their journey to opening night.

In the episode, viewers can see Mason as they make their long-awaited Broadway debut in the hit revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical. As rehearsals unfold, Silk reflects on this personal and cultural milestone, with the art of ballroom taking center stage for the reimagined production. Watch the episode now, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals at New 42 Studios and takes the artist from tech to previews and finally to opening night.

Stagebound is part of The WNET Group’s Broadway and Beyond programming and premieres Wednesdays, May 12-26 at 12/11c on pbs.org/gperf, the PBS app, and the Great Performances Facebook and YouTube channel. Other episodes this season feature Titaníque cast member and co-creator Marla Mindelle (available here), and Rocky Horror Show star Luke Evans (available here).

The Broadway production has received a total of 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and is currently running at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here. Tickets are now on sale through September 6, 2026

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.