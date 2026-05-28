Mirvish Productions to Host Public Guided Walking Tours of Historic Toronto Theatres

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As a host city for FIFA World Cup 2026 and in the spirit of welcoming this global celebration to the city, Mirvish Productions will present, for the first time ever, public guided tours of some of Toronto's historic theatres.

Join in on a guided tour of one or more of the Mirvish theatres and discover the hidden stories, rich history and unique character of these landmark theatres located in the heart of Toronto's cultural centre.

Guided walking tours will be available for the Royal Alexandra Theatre (built 1907), the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre (built 1920), and the Princess of Wales Theatre (built 1993). Tours will take place on Tuesdays – June 16, 23, and 30 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, and June 23 and 30 at the Princess of Wales Theatre with staggered starts at 4:00PM - 5PM and 4:30PM – 5:30PM. All tours are $25 per person (tax and fees included).

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