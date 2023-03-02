Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, March 5, 2023

FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, MARCH 5 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Mar. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, March 5, 2023 Meg joins the Adam West High School basketball team, and her play is fueled by Peter's lambasting FROM the crowd. Meanwhile, Stewie goes down a rabbit hole of conspiracies, which ultimately ends with him developing multiple personalities in the all-new "White Meg Can't Jump" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, MARCH 5 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 21st season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glenn Quagmire") was nominated for the 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance and won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated FROM 2013 to 2015.

Featuring the series' milestone 400th episode, Season 21 will continue to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Mario Lopez, Gerald McRaney, Jay Pharoah, Martha Plimpton and Casey Wilson, as well as Sam Elliott as THE MAYOR of Quahog.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Television Animation production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.

Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:



