Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Don’t Forget the Lyrics! airing Tuesday, June 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Exclusive: Go Inside Taylor Mac's 24 Hour Musical Performance in Trailer For New HBO Docum Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square Photo 4 WAITRESS Filmed Capture to Screen in Times Square

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DON'T FORGET THE LYRICS! on FOX - Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash, the all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Contestants will choose songs FROM different genres, decades and musical artists.

Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the live in-studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen - but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million.

Can a house-painting beat-boxer beat the odds and win a life changing fortune on the all-new “Gimme A Beat!” episode of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! airing Tuesday, June 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Everyone thinks they know the words to the most popular songs of all time, but when there’s a million dollars at stake, will contestants be able to keep singing when the music stops? Or will they be at a loss for words? Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash hosts the all-new revival of the popular game show DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! The game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists.

Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure?  If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million.

Created by Jeff Apploff, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Jeff Apploff, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Garry Bormet and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).

Watch the new video clip here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
truTVs TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in July Photo
truTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in July

Joining this season are celebrity guests Tony Danza as a guardian angel, David Arquette as Teddy Dickosi, Captain Penisi’s rival for the approval of the Chief, and more including Dexter Loomis, MC Gainey, Timothy Murphy & Amin Joseph. Returning favorites Joey Pantoliano, Paul Soter, Jim Rash, Jon Rudnitsky, Maria Russell and Jamie Kaler.

2
CINDERELLAS REVENGE to Star Lauren Staerck & Natasha Henstridge Photo
CINDERELLA'S REVENGE to Star Lauren Staerck & Natasha Henstridge

Mark Amin’s Sobini Films has set Lauren Staerck and Natasha Henstridge to star in the horror/fairytale CINDERELLA’S REVENGE directed by Andy Edwards (Zombie Spring Breakers). The film is produced by Mark Amin of Sobini Films, Mark Lester, Cami Winikoff, and Jessica Mathis, with Stephanie Lodge, Beatrice Fletcher, Megan Purvis and Darrell Griggs.

3
Devon Gilfillian Share All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix) Photo
Devon Gilfillian Share 'All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix)'

Breakout soul artist Devon Gilfillian shares “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunset Mix)” ahead of his performance this Saturday, June 17 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee. His new “Sunset Mix” is the counterpart to the lighthearted edition “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunrise Mix)” shared last month.

4
90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY Returns This Summer on TLC Photo
90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY Returns This Summer on TLC

A brand new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY returns this summer on a new night, as seven Americans make the incredible sacrifice of moving across the world for the ones they love. In season five, viewers will be introduced to new as well as returning couples in the 90 Day Fiancé universe.

From This Author - TV Scoop

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, June 13, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, June 12, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CRIME SCENE KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, June 12, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, June 12, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STARS ON MARS on FOX - Monday, June 12, 2023
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, June 4, 2023

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE